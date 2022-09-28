Victoria Beckham is looking for a new activewear partner.

The 48-year-old designer is currently preparing to launch her seventh, and final, collection with Reebok - but Victoria is determined to remain in the activewear market.

She said: "It’s sad this is the last collection, but I think we’ve proven there is space for us. I think that Reebok has been a big success. I work out every day and want to look good in the gym. I test-wear everything, and I know what’s missing in the market.

"So we’re onto the next chapter, and I’m excited. Although I don’t know who I’ll be [partnering] with, I’m looking forward to what is next."

Victoria rejigged her company's commercial strategy last summer, and reduced the average price point of her latest collection.

The former Spice Girl also feels her latest designs will help her brand to reach "a younger audience".

Speaking to WWD, Victoria explained: "It feels like a real moment where we’re going to be giving our existing customer what she wants. But I think we’re reaching out to a younger audience as well."

Meanwhile, Victoria previously revealed that she's realised the importance of "being happy with who you are".

The signer-turned-designer explained that she's come to understand "what works" for her.

She said: "It’s not about being a certain size.

"It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out.

"When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me."