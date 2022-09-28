Leigh-Anne Pinnock has credited work outs with improving her mental health.

The Little Mix singer is now a mum of two after giving birth to twins last year with her soccer star fiance Andre Gray and she has insisted going to the gym gives her some much-needed "alone time" which makes her feel good and keeps herself in check.

She shared a video of herself doing squats and lunges and explained why she loves her sweaty sessions, writing on Instagram: "She back baby!!

"Working out is always something that I've enjoyed doing, I see it as my alone time, something that is really positive on my mental health and just genuinely makes me feel good from the inside.

"I can't wait to feel stronger, I got a baby on each hip now so I need to get to workkkk (sic)!"

Her post comes amid reports Leigh-Anne is planning to leave her native UK and move to Greece after Andre signed a four-year contract with Aris FC.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Andre’s job means he will need to be based out of Greece for the next four years. It is part of the deal that he needs to be there for training and matches."

Leigh-Anne is said to believe that relocating to Greece is the best move for the family, but still plans to spend "loads" of time in the UK as she launches her solo career.

The insider added to The Sun: "Obviously it’s easy enough to fly back and forth as it’s only a three-hour journey, but it makes total sense for Leigh and the kids to be out there with him as much as possible. "Being out of the UK will give her extra privacy but she will still be here loads, especially as she is gearing up to launch her solo career. Some distance away will help her lead a more normal life, though, and after a decade in Little Mix, that’s very welcome.

"But the nature of their jobs mean she will have to be back in London more than him.

"The plan is for them to split their time between the UK and Greece. They had long discussions before he signed and they reckon it will be a really exciting move."