The podcast by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is to return to Spotify following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The royal's show 'Archetypes' - in which she chats with her celebrity pals - was halted in the aftermath of the monarch's passing on September 8 while the Duchess and her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex remained in the UK during the official mourning period and to attend the state funeral on September 19.

New episodes of 'Archetypes' were shelved out of respect for the late Queen, but Spotify bosses have now confirmed they will continue from next week. A statement posted on the podcast's official page reads: "Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4."

The next episode of the show will feature a chat with actress Margaret Cho, while other celebrity guests yet to appear include comedians Robin Thede and Ziwe Fumudoh. Previous guests have included Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress/writer/director Mindy Kaling.

The Duchess and her husband signed a lucrative deal with Spotify back in 2020 with report suggesting their contract with the company is worth around $25 million.

They also have a deal with Netflix and the couple has been seen out and about with a camera crew filming their outings for a new series but no further details about what the show will be have been released.

Prince Harry has also been working on a tell-all book about his life in the royal family and the memoir is expected to be released later this year.

Reports suggested he had been working with publishers to re-work some of the content following the death of his grandmother the Queen.