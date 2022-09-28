Jana Kramer has found reading about Adam Levine's marriage woes "triggering" as it's brought back memories of her split from husband Mike Caussin.

The 38-year-old singer ended her marriage to former footballer Mike in 2021 after he was allegedly unfaithful with several different women - and she has found it painful to see reports about Maroon 5 star Adam allegedly flirting with other women behind the back of his model wife Behati Prinsloo.

Speaking during an episode of her 'Whine Down' podcast, Jana explained it was Adam's response to the scandal that hit her hardest. She said: "I am over the stuff that happened [to me], but it’s still very triggering when something comes up. I was pregnant when my ex [Mike] cheated. To hear these words - ‘My wife and my family is all I care about in this world’ - that was always my big issue in my marriage. How am I? How? When? Before or after when you said ‘You’re the hottest girl in the world' to some other women."

Adam and Behati are currently expecting their third child together, but they have been rocked by allegations the musician has been flirting with other women.

The rocker - who tied the knot with former Victoria's Secret Angel back in 2014 - admitted he showed "poor judgment" but insisted he did not have an affair.

Adam wrote: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."