A new gadget called the Dyson Zone combines a personal air-purifying mask with a set of noise-cancelling headphone.

The wrap-around gizmo has been in development for six years and brings together a nifty way to combat pollution with a state-of-the-art entertainment system all in one package - the mask goes over the nose and mouth and uses a miniature fan to blow purified air across the face in a steady, smooth stream.

It's connected to over-ear headphones which house the fans - said to be smaller versions of Dyson's other fan products - and it's designed to keep the wearer safe from air pollution.

The device is said to filter the air to 0.1 micron particles and capture 99 percent of those 0.1 micron particles to provide the wearer with a real breath of actual fresh air.

A statement posted on the Dyson website reads: "Dyson engineering expertise enabled us to develop our first wearable device. With a 2-stage purification system capable of filtering city fumes and pollutants. So, wherever you are, you can breathe purified air ...

"The visor channels a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, without touching your face. For natural, comfortable breathing with no stuffiness ... "

The statement added of the headphones: "We also built Dyson's first premium audio technology – delivering immersive, high-fidelity sound, with advanced active noise cancelling to block out unwanted disturbance."

The mask was in development long before the COVID-19 outbreak ushered in the wearing of face masks across the globe so the device itself cannot be used to replace a medical grade mask. However, the company is supplying a face mask attachment which will seal the Zone and bring it line with face mask filtration standards.

The Dyson Zone is expected to go on sale in late 2023. Pricing details have yet to be released.