The UK's first ever space launch is set to take place in October.

A Virgin Orbit plane called Cosmic Girl - which is a modified Boeing 747 jet formally used by Virgin Atlantic - is slated to take off from Cornwall, south west England as early as October 29 to help blast the LauncherOne rocket into space.

LauncherOne will carry a payload which includes two mini cube-shaped satellites which will be deployed for the Ministry of Defence as part of a project known as Prometheus-2.

Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said of the plan: "Space technology is crucial for developing Defence capabilities. The launch of Prometheus-2 represents another important step forward for our homegrown space programme.

"This collaboration with In-Space Missions and Airbus paves the way for the UK to become a more resilient, more robust and more significant global space entity."

The launch is set to take place from Newquay Cornwall Airport which hosts Spaceport Cornwall - the UK's first space flight hub which will be in use at night once the days' commercial flights have ended.

Spaceport Cornwall is one of three sites in the UK aiming to start providing venues for satellite launches but the hub in the south east of England is expected to be used for the first flight despite competition from two sites in Scotland.

In the next few weeks, Cosmic Girl and LauncherOne are expected to be transported to the UK from Virgin Orbit's California base.

The date of October 29 has been penciled in as that's when the lift-off window opens but the mission is still waiting on the green light from the Civil Aviation Authority so the launch could still be months away.