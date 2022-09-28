A speedy robot has claimed a Guinness World Record.

The two-legged machine known as Cassie smashed the record for the fastest 100 metres by a bipedal robot coming in at 24.73 seconds going from a standing position and returning to that same stance after the sprint without falling over.

Cassie's run still comes in more than 15 seconds slower than superstar athlete Usain Bolt - who clocked up a 9.58 second record for the same distance - but it's still faster than most humans would take to jog that length of track.

The run was recorded on a single battery charge and Cassie was able to sprint down the track without a tether. There are no cameras or external sensors and instead uses machine learning to control its run.

Cassie was developed by boffins at Oregon State University and the team's robotics professor Jonathan Hurst insisted the this robot will lead to many more sprinting machines.

He said: "This may be the first bipedal robot to learn to run, but it won't be the last."

Graduate student Devin Crowley was also part of the team going for the Guinness World Record and explained what makes Cassie different, saying: "Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviours for robots is new and different."

Crowley added: "Cassie can perform a spectrum of different gaits but as we specialised it for speed we began to wonder, which gaits are most efficient at each speed? This led to Cassie's first optimised running gait and resulted in behaviour that was strikingly similar to human biomechanics."