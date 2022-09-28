AJ McLean is in the "best shape of [his] life” after giving up alcohol.

The Backstreet Boys star, 44, admitted that hitting the bottle had led to gaining weight in the first place but after going teetotal he has lost a total of 32 pounds.

He said: "Drinking caused weight gain, but it also weighed down my mental state. But now I'm in the best shape of my life. I'd tell myself, 'I'm going to do this, I'm going to do this. I am going to be the best version of myself."

The 'Everybody' hitmaker - who has been married to Rochelle Karidis since 2011 and has children Ava, nine, and five-year-old Lyric with her - added that he is "proud" of his transformation and explained that his new diet consists of a lot of protein.

Hr told Today: "It’s a lot of protein — I’m taking in 140 grams. Breakfast typically consists of egg whites and oatmeal or grain-free pancakes. Lunch is a big salad with grilled chicken and for dinner, I'll have a steak or a burger in a lettuce bun with a side of asparagus. As far as snacks go, McLean gravitates towards almonds, protein shakes and apples, which are very high in fibre.

"I weighed myself this morning and I’m 138."

Meanwhile, AJ - whose real name is Alexander James McLean, - went on to explain that his newfound health regime is helping his natural self "co-exist" alongside the celebrity version of himself.

He said: "AJ is kind of the celebrity who was living the rockstar lifestyle and Alex got stuffed down. But now I’ve come to a place where they can both coexist. I am so so happy to be in the place I am today."