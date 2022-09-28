Perrie Edwards' mansion has been broken into by burglars.

The Little Mix star - who shares the £3.5 million Cheshire pad with Liverpool football player fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their 12-month-old son Axel - is said to have been left "terrified" after thieves reportedly smashed into the home while she was there and escaped with several expensive items such as designer handbags and jewellery.

A source said: "[Perrie and Alex] are now terrified for their safety. It’s just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting."

The insider went on to explain that the 'Confetti' hitmaker, 29, has been left "heartbroken" by the incident and that her "dream home" now feels as if it has been "tarnished" but will be taking steps to ensure their security in the future.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken.

"This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family.

Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives and obviously they’ll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future."

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to the burglary at 10:45 pm on Tuesday (27.09.22) and said in a statement: "The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside."

Following the ordeal, a neighbour of Perrie and Alex described the events as having caused "real worry" for other residents of the area given that the street is normally "very quiet."

They said: This latest break-in is a real worry. This is a very quiet street and lots of residents have very good security, so it is quite frightening these thugs still feel comfortable enough to break in — especially when people are in. It must have been terrifying.”