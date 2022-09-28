George and Amal Clooney have "never" had an argument in the eight years they have been married.

The 61-year-old actor tied the knot with human rights lawyer Amal, 44, back in 2014 and went on to have twins Alexander and Ella, five, with her and explained as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday (28.09.22) that their relationship has been the "easiest" thing either of them have ever done.

He said: "It does start with love. That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."

The 'Tomorrowland' star went on to explain that he was "taken" with Amal the minute he laid eyes on her and heaped praise on her, describing his wife as "extraordinarily smart and beautiful."

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', he told host Gayle King: "It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her. And the fun part was, I didn't know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she's this extraordinarily fun smart beautiful great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters."

Meanwhile, Amal explained that while she was "so glad" to have met George in the first place, she "never imagined" that she would get the chance to spend the rest of her life with him.

She said: "I met him, and I thought, 'I’m so glad that there is someone like him in the world. I didn't ever imagine that I would get to spend the rest of my life with him or that we would have this wonderful family. It took me by surprise!"