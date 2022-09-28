Serena Williams doesn't let her daughter watch her play tennis in case she gets distracted.

The 41-year-old tennis star is mother to five-year-old Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian but explained that she would rather the little one not attend games in person in case her motherly duties take over.

She said: "Well, I just was worried I’d get distracted because I would be like, 'Wait, is she drinking? Is she doing this?' She came to a match once, like super brief, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, is she wearing sun cream?’ It’s nuts. So, I would get stressed out and be like, ‘Wait a minute, oh my goodness, I’ve got to serve. This makes no sense.’ So yeah, I’ve never really had her at matches until this summer actually."

The former Wimbledon champion went on to explain that Olympia was cheering her on from the sides during the one match she attended and even supported her after she had lost a match in Cincinnati, describing her daughter's words of encouragement as the "sweetest thing ever."

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she added: "Apparently she was saying like, ‘Go Momma, I’m so proud of you,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ So then she comes back after I had lost in Cincinnati, she came back and she’s like, ‘It’s OK, Momma, you just have to do what you feel,’ and I literally wanted to cry it was like, ‘Do what you feel. Do what your heart tells you.’ It was the sweetest thing ever.