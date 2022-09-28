Kevin McHale has "no desire" to marry his boyfriend Austin P. McKenzie.

The 34-year-old actor has been dating Broadway star Austin, 29, since 2016 but admitted that the pair have no interest in tying the knot or having children together because they are in such a "good place" as it is.

He said: "I honestly have no desire to get married or have kids. Every now and again, it seeps in. Everyone's getting married around us and I'd be like, 'Oh, that would be fun....' And maybe we would one day. But we're just in such a good place, it's kind of like, if it ain't broke — I don't really see the point for myself."

The former 'Glee' star went on to explain that while he often thinks about becoming a dad, he is put off the idea whenever he meets the children of his friends.

He told PEOPLE: "I'll think about being a dad too. Like, you entertain that fantasy. And then I go hang out with somebody's kid and I'm like, 'Ugh, never mind. Don't get me wrong, I love being an uncle. I've been an uncle since I was 11 and I'm a pseudo-uncle to all my friends' kids. Kids are magical, I just like to sleep! To bring a child into this world, you've got to be really committed to that in a way that I am not."

Kevin also revealed that he and Austin don't officially live together yet but they will be under the same roof later this year.

He added: "He's over my place six days a week anyway, so we basically live together, but he's moving in in a few months. So we're really going at our own pace. I just feel so good about where he and I are and so settled with that, that I'm not really concerned about trying to do anything other than what feels right and good. And right now, what we're doing feels right and good."