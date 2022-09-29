Sarah Herron is pregnant.

The 35-year-old reality star - who is known for her time on 'Bachelor Nation' - has been engaged to Dylan Brown since May 2021 but the couple had been struggling to conceive and went through several rounds of IVF together before she announced on Wednesday (28.09.22) that she is now expecting a baby boy.

She wrote on Instagram: "We can’t keep a secret any longer! Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy. Our little 5day embryo nestled in comfortably and is measuring in at 7 weeks old today."

The former advertising executive went on to explain that a "broken knee" was the first indication that she may be pregnant and claimed that she and her husband will be "holding their breath" until the little one arrives.

She added: "Surreal doesn't even begin to cover how it all felt. I’ve spent the first 3.5 weeks of my pregnancy on bed rest, nourishing myself and putting all of my energy into growing bones and organs. I believe these two events coincided for a reason and though it was excruciating, it turned into a miraculous path that I know I needed to take. The road ahead is long and I know we’ll be holding our breath until the day our baby is earth side with us."

However, Sarah went on to acknowledge other women who are still struggling to conceive and insisted she shares the news with the "most gentle intention."

She said: "To the women and families amidst their fertility challenges; please know that I share this news with the most gentle intention. Whatever feelings come up, or space you need from my account is valid and respected. My heart belongs to all of you today. We are all warriors and I assure you I am still in it with you. I hope this lessens the sting, though I understand it may not."