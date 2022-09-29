George Clooney says teaching his children Italian was a "terrible mistake."

The 61-year-old actor is father to five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal, 44, and joked that teaching them to speak a language he can't communicate in himself has left him open to "harm" because he doesn't understand what they are saying.

He said: "We've made a terrible mistake. We taught them Italian. But we don't speak Italian so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying. I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language!"

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning star went on to reveal that while his son's "favourite" superhero is Batman, he is not fazed by the fact that his father took on the role in the 1997 movie 'Batman and Robin' as he reminds him that he is "no longer" the DC Comics icon, having been succeeded by the likes of Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings with Gayle King', he said: "I go, 'you know, I was Batman,' and he goes, 'yeah, but not anymore'. If only he knew how true that was!"

George and Amal celebrated eight years of marriage on Wednesday (28.09.22) and the 'Tomorrowland' actor also explained that the "secret" to their successful marriage was "love" as he revealed that tey have never had an argument.''

He said: "It does start with love. That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."