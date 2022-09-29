Sarah Jessica Parker had to pull out of an event at the last minute due to a "sudden devastating family situation".

The '...And Just Like That' actress was due to be honoured at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday (28.09.22), but just minutes after she arrived at the David H. Koch Theatre at the Lincoln Center in New York, she turned around and left again.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six, it was announced from the stage that the 57-year-old actress - who is a vice chair for the Board of Directors - had had to pull out of the event because of a "sudden devastating family situation".

A spokesperson for Sarah Jessica has yet to comment on what is happened.

Just a day before the gala, the actress was joined at the New York premiere of her new movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' by her husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

The actress - who also has 19-year-old son James with her spouse - revealed her daughters are big fans of the original 1993 movie.

She told E! News: "My daughters love it.

"We were downstairs [one time] and I came across, honestly, a DVD of it that probably Disney sent me when it came out, so it was pretty weathered. And said, 'Oh, you know what? This might be a movie that you might like and it's appropriate.' And they were like, 'Oh, yeah, mama, we've seen it, we love that movie.' "

Although she wasn't sure when the girls saw the first film, Sarah Jessica admitted they have seen it "countless times" over the years.