The inaugural 'Street Fighter League Pro Europe' 2022 will air on 10 October, 2022.

Capcom has announced the Europe edition of the championship with the biggest fighters.

It follows the success of the US and Japanese leagues.

As per a press release, it will "pit 24 of the region's best players against each other", and will take place across 17 weeks.

Six four-player teams will face off on 'Street Fighter V: Champion Edition' (Season 5), in weekly programmes broadcast every Monday at 7pm UK time.

The winning team will the face the SFL US and SFL Japan teams in 2023.

A cash prize of €75,000 will be split between the winners and finalists of the competition.

The captains include Problem X (United Kingdom), MQS (United Kingdom), Luffy (France), Mister Crimson (France), Phenom (Norway) and Vegapatch (Spain)

Logan Sama will host with commentary from F-Word and Jammerz.

Stuart Turner, COO of Capcom Europe, commented: "We are proud to inaugurate this year's Street Fighter Pro League in Europe. This is a huge leap forward for European esports, and a great place to start watching for anyone wanting to get into the sport. I look forward to seeing the victorious European team competing against the best SFL US and SFL Japan teams in the next Street Fighter World Championship!"

Full details of the competition will be available soon via streetfighterleague.com.