Jimmy Kimmel didn't expect to be "in the way" with his Emmy Awards stunt.

The 54-year-old talk show host was widely criticised for a stunt that saw Will Arnett drag him out on stage apparently passed out when they presented the Best Writing in a Comedy Series award, only for him to continue lying on the ground while Quinta Brunson gave her speech after winning for 'Abbott Elementary'.

But Jimmy - who has previously apologised to the writer-and-actress - admitted the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles was laid out very differently to what he and Will had expected when they planned the skit.

Speaking to DJ Howard Stern, he said: “How I visualised this happening is he [Will Arnett] drags me out, we read the winner, and then I’m just basically just out of the shot, and it’s not really a factor.

“But the stage was very different. The stage was like a catwalk. So, I was kind of in the way, in a way I didn’t imagine.”

Jimmy regretted the way his behaviour took away the spotlight from Quinta.

He said: “It did take away — especially afterward — because then she had to answer questions about that instead of just celebrating her Emmy.”

However, the presenter dismissed claims the stunt was a racist attack on the actress.

He said: “Some people read racial stuff into this, and everybody has their own perspective, but the fact of the matter is … this was a plan I had no matter who [won].”

When Quinta appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' days after the Emmy Awards, the host apologised for his gaffe.

He said: "That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost and then I drank too much and then got dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset and said I stole your moment.

"Maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that actually and also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I hope you know that."

The 32-year-old writer went on to accept Jimmy's apology and insisted that she was so "wrapped up" in the excitement of winning her first Emmy that it didn't matter at the time.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live', she replied: "Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It is very kind of you to say that. I honestly was in such a moment of having a good time, Like, I won my first Emmy! I was up there real happy and I was wrapped up in the moment and was having a good time.

"I didn't see that. I saw you and I saw Will Arnett and my Emmy and I was like 'Oh my God, I'm having so much fun.' Thank you so much, that's kind but honestly - I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time!"