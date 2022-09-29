Cardi B has claimed her court case cost her a "multi-million dollar" deal with 'Call of Duty'.

The rapper pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges earlier this month, and now she has said her "stupid decisions" lost her a lot of cash offered by Activision for a 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' collaboration.

She tweeted on Wednesday (28.09.22): “My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now.

“I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

When one follower said the deal should be reinstated so he can see the 'WAP' hitmaker as a character in the game, she replied: "I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time. (sic)"

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper - real name Belcalis Almanzar - will be conditionally discharged after she completes 15 days of community service after being involved in two incidents at New York City strip clubs in 2018.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s office, the 29-year-old musician entered the guilty plea to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree and was given the sentence by the judge, who also gave a three-year full order of protection for the two victims involved in the case, along with their court fees.

In a statement, the hip-hop star urged the importance of “being accountable” and a good example to her children, four-year-old daughter Kulture and 12-month-old Wave, whom she has with rapper Offset.

Cardi wrote: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

Melinda Katz, the Queens District Attorney, noted that Cardi and the two other defendants’ admissions meant they “accepted responsibility for their actions”.

She said: “No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place at a strip club in Queens. According to two bartenders, Cardi ordered two people in her circle to attack them with bottles and furniture.

In 2019, Cardi pled not guilty to two felony charges of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and other misdemeanor charges, such as reckless endangerment. That December, it was brought into question if the incident was planned based on social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, however, subpoenas for the content were denied.