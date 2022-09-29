Lashana Lynch has no idea if she'll be returning to the 'James Bond' franchise after only signing up for one movie.

The 34-year-old actress played new 007 Nomi - who took on the code name following Bond's retirement - alongside Daniel Craig in last year's blockbuster 'No Time To Die', but her future is unclear with producers now looking for the next actor to play Ian Fleming's iconic spy.

She told Empire magazine: "I’m glad that my culture, Jamaica and London, were encapsulated into this one film.

“I signed up for one film and I don’t know if they entirely know where it’s gonna go. I genuinely don’t know anything, but it’s exciting to wonder!”

If she doesn't reprise her role, Lynch is still happy after being able to present a relatable character who isn't quite sure how to express themselves.

She added: "She represents awkward Brit girls like me who have a lot to say, but sometimes don’t really know how to come across.

“I wanted Nomi to have a little bit of that; still figuring it out. I didn’t want there to be this clean-cut version of the first 007 being a Black woman.

"I wanted to ensure that she was still trying to be quick on her feet, but also failing in ways and not showing it.”

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are leading the search to replace Craig as the iconic spy, but they recently revealed they are looking to cast a villain first so they can craft a story for the next movie.

Broccoli said: "We always sit down with our writers, and we start by thinking about,'What's the world afraid of?' We start by thinking about, 'Who's the Bond villain?'

"We try to focus on that sort of uber story, and then we want to also look at Bond's emotional life, and what he'll be facing personally that he hasn't had to deal with before.

"So he has two big issues in the films – one is the geopolitical one and the other is the personal one."