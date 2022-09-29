Sam Smith wants “a reason for everything” he wears.

The ‘Latch’ hitmaker mirrors his approach their music to how they look at fashion.

The 30-year-old musician told GQ: “I’ve really made sure that inside the music there’s a reason for everything. I’ve been intricate with the way I’ve made it. I want it to be the same with jewellery and all my clothes, so that when you look deeply, there’s a message behind every single part.”

Sam - whose new album includes references the LGBT cultural touchstones such as the 1990 documentary ‘Paris is Burning’, drag queen Divine and Judy Garland’s rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ - believes sparkly accessories have has “always been a huge” to them.

They said: Jewellery has always been a big part of my life. Even when I started with my first album, I had the crucifix earrings. But the dangle – wearing two earrings that dangle – was a big moment for me, because it just made me feel great.”

The Academy Award winning songwriter admitted their “love: of the dramatic, citing influences like Liberace, royalty and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.

Sam said: ““I love, I love, I love the drama. Not the drama as in, like, gossip or anything mean or hateful...”

“I like drama as in Queen Elizabeth I drama. Tudor clothes. Phantom of the Opera. Or, like, Liberace.

The ‘Stay With Me’ hitmaker also adores “anything romantic” such as their earrings, which were inspired by the Antinous, who was loved by the Roman emperor Hadrian.

They added: . “Anne Boleyn got beheaded on my birthday, so I always pay my respects,” when talking about a recent birthday trip to the Tower of London.