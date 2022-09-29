Apple has scrapped plans to up iPhone production.

The tech giant were expected to produce an additional six million of their flagship smartphone - the iPhone 14 - but the demand never was never present.

According to sources speaking to Bloomberg, the company intended to ramp up the amount made in the latter half of the year, with some suppliers forecasting an order increase of up to seven per cent. However, now Apple is expected to make 90 million devices, which would be on a level with 2021 levels of production during the same time frame. Some believe experts believe consumers are opting for the 14 Pro.

In addition, a blockage to their increased success in a dip of 11 per cent of demand in China and wider economic issues, such as the cost of living crisis, leading people to not want to upgrade their phone.

Recently, Tim Cook shared his belief that more should be done by his firm and the wider sector

The 61-year-old said: "I think the the essence of technology and its effect on humanity depends upon women being at the table.

"Technology's a great thing that will accomplish many things, but unless you have diverse views at the table that are working on it, you don't wind up with great solutions."

Their 2021 Diversity report, Apple increased their share of female employees by 89 per cent in seven years to a 34.8 per cent total.

At the time, Tim tweeted: “At Apple, we know how important it is to build and maintain a culture where everyone belongs. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made to create a more inclusive workforce and are committed to doing more.”

While in conversation with the BBC, he said that firms “can’t cop out” and need to help promote women joining the sector through education and the like.