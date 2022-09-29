Angelina Jolie says that women of Iran need the "freedom to live."

The 47-year-old actress has spoken out amid the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini - who died after being detained by police for allegedly wearing the hijab incorrectly - and took to social media on Wednesday (29.09.22) to share a series of images from the streets of Iran in tribute to the "brave" women of the country, who have been cutting their hair or burning the head coverings in protest.

She wrote on Instagram: "Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her. Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.

"To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini."

The 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' actress - who was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt and has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18,

Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with him - also shared a statement where she described the nature of the conflict to her 13.7 million followers where she claimed that over 70 people had been killed throughout the 12 nights.

She wrote: "Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night. They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed."