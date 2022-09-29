Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.

And Kylie has now admitted she "felt the pressure" to choose a name because of the legal process to register the tot's birth.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t.

"24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number… So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?'.

"I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, “What did I just do?” It’s a part of his story but his name has changed."

The 25-year-old beauty - who also has four-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis - told her mother Kris Jenner that they now "know his official name" but don't plan to make it public "because God forbid we change it again".

And Kylie admitted her partner regularly comes home with a new name to try out for their son.

She admitted in a confessional they still haven't "legally changed" the baby's name, partly because Travis "still changes his name a few times".

She added: "He’ll come back and be like, 'I really like this name', and for the day he’ll call him that. I’m like, we can’t do this again."

She jokingly added: "I’m waiting for him to just name himself."