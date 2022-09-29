Interpol has put out orders to find and arrest Do Kwon, the founder of the failed cryptocurrency Terra.

South Korea issued an arrest warrant to take the 31-year-old tech entrepreneur into custody, where he was believed to have travelled to in May - before its crash - however he is no longer believed to be in the country.

Following this, South Korean law enforcement requested the international crime agency to place him on a red notice list - a move it has since enacted - and asked for his passport to be revoked, adding that Do Kwan was “on the run”.

The currency - which in April was worth $116 while now is worth $0.0002 - has lost investors roughly $42 billion, according to blockchain analytic company Elliptic.

Earlier this month, Do Kwon spoke out against claims he was in hiding but refused to reveal his whereabouts on Twitter.

He tweeted on September 17: “Dear CT - I will tell you what i am doing and where i am if: 1) we are friends 2) we have plans to meet3) we are involved in a gps based web3 game.

“Otherwise you have no business knowing my gps coordinates.”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “Really don’t understand why otherwise would be true - think about whether you would be comfortable with the same level of invasion of privacy for yourself,”

In a third message, he continued: “I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide.”

Do Kwon claimed he was “in process of defending” his work.

He tweeted: “We are in the process of defending ourselves in multiple jurisdictions - we have held ourselves to an extremely high bar of integrity, and look forward to clarifying the truth over the next few months,” before signing off: “Cheers”.