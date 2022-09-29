Adria Arjona uses her hair to avoid being recognised in public.

The ‘Andor’ star called her curly tresses her “secret weapon” as a shield to maintain her cover when out and about.

The 30-year-old actress told the US edition of Marie Claire magazine: “[It’s my] secret weapon: my wild crazy hair," before labelling the ordeal - an e encounter with a 'Morbius' fan on a plane - "so embarrassing".

She said: “I was like, Jesus, that is so embarrassing! I was trying to cover my face so they didn’t realise,”

Adria - who is married to lawyer Edgardo Canales - called being famous “like the ocean” as she highlighted the difference between modern and Old Hollywood which was dominated by glamorous stars, such as Elizabeth Taylor.

She said: “Fame is almost like the ocean. You want to treat it with respect, you don’t want to fear it, but you also don’t want to feel too comfortable in it.”

“I’m not saying I want to create that magic – we’re living in very different times and you have to adapt – but I think privacy is so important. Having my own little world in my own little bubble [is important]. I keep my friends, partner and family really close to me, and then have this other persona for work.”

The ‘True Detective’ star thinks she “lucky” to bring to life so many facets of womanhood throughout her career as the ‘Star Wars’ series she stars with Diego Luna is due to drop on Disney Plus.

Adria said: “I’ve been lucky that I’ve been able to play different kinds of women and I really enjoy the whole fantasy element of it; the imagination work that you have to get into. I actually enjoy not understanding exactly what I’m doing at all times because it keeps me on my toes. And it’s nerve wracking. It’s exciting!”