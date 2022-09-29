Lupita Nyong'o finds it easy to become "frazzled and stressed" on set.

The 39-year-old actress has recently finished shooting the role of Nakia in the upcoming superhero movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but admitted that she often feels a sense of "guilt" while she strives for perfectionism.

She said: "It’s easy to get frazzled and stressed and short-tempered and be justified. I have been guilty of burning a fuse in the past. But it was important for me to check myself before I walked out every day and move with a spirit of allowance: to do what I can and forget the rest."

The Oscar-winning star appears in the movie alongside Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright and loves sharing the screen with her fellow black actresses.

She told ELLE UK: "We get to see them be fully human. That’s something that, as black women, we are often not afforded on-screen. And there are so many female characters. All too often in these movies, there’s a token one or two. Here, you’re seeing a community."

The sequel is without the late Chadwick Boseman - who had the lead role in the original movie - following his death from cancer in 2020 and Lupita admitted the cast's love for their co-star drove their work on the film.

She said: "In the moments that we have joy, I just sense him kicking back, laughing with God, like, 'Wow, look at my sisters'’ We took all the love that we had for him and we put it into the film.’ You wish you held on to him longer, but he’s not here. So all that you have is to piece together the memories and what he’s left behind. Make it beautiful and give it back to the world. I’m praying that this film helps all the people who have lost people."

