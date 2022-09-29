I don't feel any pressure to lose weight, say Kylie Jenner

2022/09/29 20:00 (BST)
2022/09/29 20:42 (BST)

Kylie Jenner hasn't felt under pressure to lose weight since giving birth.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul gave birth to a baby boy - whose name has not been revealed - in February, but Kylie hasn't felt under pressure to rediscover her pre-pregnancy figure.

Kylie - who also has Stormi, four, with Travis Scott - said on 'The Kardashians': "I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don't feel that way at all.

"Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process."

The brunette beauty also revealed that she's now looking at her body, and motherhood, through a totally different lens.

She explained: "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Kylie and Travis, 31, have "mastered being together".

The loved-up couple are "successfully co-parenting" and they're very happy in their relationship.

The source said: "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well.

"They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

Kylie - who previously dated rap star Tyga - also loves that Travis takes such a hands-on approach to parenting.

The insider added: "Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

"He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."

