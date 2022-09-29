I had a touch-and-go experience with COVID, says Shania Twain

Published
2022/09/29 20:00 (BST)
Updated
2022/09/29 20:43 (BST)

Shania Twain had a "touch-and-go" experience with COVID-19.

The 57-year-old singer has reflected on her COVID experience on her new track 'What You Gonna Do With That Air?'.

Discussing the inspiration behind the song, she shared: "It's about the anxiety of running out of air.

"I had a very bad bout with COVID, with COVID pneumonia, and it was very touch-and-go. I was feeling like, oh my God, I just have to breathe."

Shania is one of the best-selling artists in country music history.

But the chart-topping star is still hugely ambitious and Shania revealed that she would love to perform at the Super Bowl one day.

Asked about her long-term ambitions, Shania told the BBC: "The Super Bowl would be a great one. That's a good target. I just need to think about which songs."

Meanwhile, Shania recently revealed that music has been a "healing" presence in her life.

The award-winning star has endured lots of ups and downs in her personal life - including being diagnosed with Lyme disease - but Shania has always found comfort in making and listening to music.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker shared: "Music healing me ... has come right from the very beginning of my childhood.

"When I needed to escape, there’s no dinner in the house, I'm hungry, I got to [put] mind over matter, grab my guitar, go out in a bush and just write music until it's time for bed.

"If there was violence in the house, [it was the] same thing. Head out somewhere where I could be alone and not hear it and just get locked into my creative self and just disappear. Music was that escape."

