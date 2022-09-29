Kelly Osbourne reveals she has gestational diabetes

Published
2022/09/29 23:00 (BST)
Updated
2022/09/29 23:42 (BST)

Kelly Osbourne has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The 37-year-old star was diagnosed with the condition as she entered her third trimester of pregnancy.

Kelly - whose symptoms have included weight gain, fatigue and ankle swelling - said: "First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault.

"At first I thought it was something that I had done. I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant.

"I got it in my third trimester and, basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar and the issue develops during pregnancy.

Kelly has recently cut out sugar and started watching her carbohydrate intake.

The singer - who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson - explained to PEOPLE: "This whole pregnancy, I've had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I've never had before.

"The number one thing for me that I realised was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."

Kelly's lifestyle changes have already had a visible impact on her health.

She said: "Overall, my skin cleared up. I don't have to wear any make-up.

"My friends that haven't seen me since I started my third trimester, now that they see me, they're like, 'Whoa. What changed? Your skin is perfect,' and I know that sometimes that has to do with pregnancy, but I had pregnancy acne. I cut the sugar out and it completely went away. I think clearer."

© BANG Media International

kellyosbourne slipknot sidwilson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Russell Brand moves to Rumble amid censorship row
Hayley Williams admits to being 'introverted'
Sarah Drew wants to star in a Grey's Anatomy spin-off
Kate Hudson admits to crying over her son leaving home for college

Recommended