Hayley Williams thinks she's "introverted".

The Paramore singer is coming off a four-year break from the band, and the time away has given Hayley an opportunity to reflect.

She shared: "We all really needed it to find our identity apart from Paramore and all the public projection we get in our life.

"I learned how introverted I really am."

Hayley, 33, spent time reconnecting with her roots amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said: "I don't think I would have slowed down, gotten time with my family.

"I was glad we were home because we were part of our own community in Nashville, and we got to be a part of it as citizens, as friends, a daughter, a sister and it wasn't really about Paramore."

Hayley also revealed that the band's new album, 'This Is Why', has been inspired by world events.

She told BBC Radio 1's 'Future Sounds with Clara Amfo': "Every time I can't believe [something] is happening, whether it's planet, politics, social stuff, I'm always, 'this is why we can't have nice things'."

Meanwhile, Hayley previously revealed that she finds fame to be "a little freaky".

The singer - who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist - finds it "weird" that young people take inspiration from her distinctive sense of style.

She explained: "It's definitely a strange feeling. It goes from being kind of cool at first to a little freaky."

Hayley has also struggled to deal with the scrutiny that she's faced.

She said: "Growing up is a process, and it's hard to have people watch you go through it. We have to understand that people are watching. But at the same time, I'm not going to stop myself from being what I am just to make other people happy."