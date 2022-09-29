Sarah Drew hopes to star in a 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off.

The 41-year-old actress played Dr. April Kepner in the hit TV medical drama, and Sarah has revealed that she'd love to reunite with former co-star Jesse Williams to shoot a spin-off series.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "So many people ask me about a 'Japril' spin-off, and Jesse and I have both been very verbal about how much we would love to see something like that happen.

"We love working together. We love that relationship and any opportunity to get to see them on-screen together more, I think a lot of people would be happy about that. We'd be happy with that, so we'll see."

Sarah also revealed that she could still make a surprise return to 'Grey's Anatomy' one day.

Asked if she'll make a comeback, the actress shared: "Not that I know of, but when I came back for the 400th it was like three weeks before we stated shooting. So you never know! That door is always open."

Meanwhile, Sarah recently claimed that it "makes sense" for Ellen Pompeo to have a reduced role in the new season of 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The 52-year-old actress stars as Dr. Meredith Grey in the medical drama - but Sarah can understand why she'll only appear in eight episodes during season 19.

Sarah said: "She’s been working so hard in this role for so long. It makes sense that she wants to take a breather and pursue some other things - and still keep her foot in the door."

Sarah also thinks the decision to appear in fewer episodes is "great" for Ellen.

She explained: "I think that’s great for [Ellen]. I wish her the best."

Meanwhile, Ellen previously spoke about her ambitions post-'Grey's Anatomy'.

The actress - who primarily appeared in films before starring in the hit TV show - said: "I probably wouldn’t do movies per se, but I probably will do some streaming television."