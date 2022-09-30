Kim Kardashian launches a home accessories collection

2022/09/30 02:00 (BST)

Kim Kardashian is launching a home accessories collection.

The 41-year-old star has revealed that her new collection - which includes a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and waste basket - will be released on October 6.

Kim - who lives in a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California - said: "When I designed the packaging for my SKKN BY KIM skincare line, I drew inspiration from concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone.

"I knew I wanted to complement my skincare collection with home accessories, designed to display my products and elevate the home with modern, minimalistic elegance.

"When designing this collection, I wanted to bring the monochromatic interior design elements from my home to others."

Kim has also claimed that the "minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm".

She told Architectural Digest: "I think having the concrete material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness.

"I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm."

Meanwhile, Kim recently claimed that her style "resonates" with the public.

The reality star believes a lot of women are able to "connect" with her sense of style because it feels "attainable".

She explained: "There’s so many people that I look at and I’m like, 'Oh my god. I love how they dress.' Or, 'I love that. That’s so fresh.' I get it.

"And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to - and that is very sellable. The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable."

