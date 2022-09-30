Mark Owen has loved the "challenge" of relocating to the US.
The Take That star, his wife Emma and their three kids - Elwood, 16, Willow, 13, and Fox, ten - moved to Los Angeles last year, and Mark doesn't have any regrets about making the switch.
The singer - who sold his house in England before moving to the US - shared: "I love that challenge of trying to find your way in a new place. That kind of excites me.
"I’ve been surfing for five years now. I go to the beach maybe once every week - but the big waves in Los Angeles leave me battered.
"I can get up on to the board, just not very gracefully, and not for very long."
Mark, 50, has also loved "going to a lot of gigs at the Hollywood Bowl".
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’ve seen everyone - Tame Impala, Haim, The Black Eyed Peas ... That’s what made me really want to go up on stage again and to put that energy into a new record."
Mark has enjoyed huge chart success with Take That during his career.
But the singer - who stars in the band alongside Gary Barlow and Howard Donald - is now hoping to land his first UK solo number one album with 'Land Of Dreams'.
Speaking about his album, Mark explained: "I’m trying not to get too excited about it, but when I got the call to say I was at number two in the mid-weeks, I nearly fell off my chair.
"I was thinking about the first song I wrote the other day. It was with my dad.
"I can’t remember the name, but he played guitar and I wrote some lyrics over it. That was probably 35 years ago, so this has been a long time coming."