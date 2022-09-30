Mark Owen has loved the "challenge" of relocating to the US.

The Take That star, his wife Emma and their three kids - Elwood, 16, Willow, 13, and Fox, ten - moved to Los Angeles last year, and Mark doesn't have any regrets about making the switch.

The singer - who sold his house in England before moving to the US - shared: "I love that challenge of trying to find your way in a new place. That kind of excites me.

"I’ve been surfing for five years now. I go to the beach maybe once every week - but the big waves in Los Angeles leave me ­battered.

"I can get up on to the board, just not very gracefully, and not for very long."

Mark, 50, has also loved "going to a lot of gigs at the Hollywood Bowl".

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’ve seen everyone - Tame Impala, Haim, The Black Eyed Peas ... That’s what made me really want to go up on stage again and to put that energy into a new record."

Mark has enjoyed huge chart success with Take That during his career.

But the singer - who stars in the band alongside Gary Barlow and Howard Donald - is now hoping to land his first UK solo number one album with 'Land Of Dreams'.

Speaking about his album, Mark explained: "I’m trying not to get too excited about it, but when I got the call to say I was at number two in the mid-weeks, I nearly fell off my chair.

"I was thinking about the first song I wrote the other day. It was with my dad.

"I can’t remember the name, but he played guitar and I wrote some lyrics over it. That was probably 35 years ago, so this has been a long time coming."