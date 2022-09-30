Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]".

The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner.

She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."

Despite the criticism, Shania has tried to retain an upbeat approach throughout her career.

The Grammy-winning star - who is one of the best-selling country music artists of all time - also believes that men and women need to learn to work in harmony more often.

She explained: "There's no point in being angry. It doesn't get us anywhere. Every man that I see singing 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' is doing it in a good spirit, because that was my intention.

"This is not a man's world and it's not a woman's world. This is our world and we have to share it respectfully.

"But I will stand up for myself and I will tell you if I feel you've crossed the line."

Shania's optimistic attitude is at the forefront of her new music.

And Shania admits that recording new tunes helped her escape the misery of the COVID-19 pandemic, which she found to be emotionally "crippling".

In her new Netflix documentary, 'Not Just A Girl', she explains: "With the pandemic, I just really wanted to cheer myself up. As we all know, it was a very stifling and crippling emotional and mental exercise that endured for months and months and months.

"So I was like, I just want to be happy! And to me, that was writing happy songs and playing with words again."