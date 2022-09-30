Sarah Jessica Parker's stepfather has passed away.

The family of Paul Giffin Forste - who married Sarah's mom, Barbara, in 1969 - have confirmed that he died on Wednesday (28.09.22).

The family said in a statement: "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76."

The statement also confirmed that various family members, including Sarah, were present when he passed away.

They said: "In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

The family also paid a glowing tribute to Paul, saying that he helped to make the world "a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all".

The statement read: "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

Sarah, 57, pulled out of an event on Wednesday due to a "sudden devastating family situation".

The '...And Just Like That' actress was due to be honoured at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala, but minutes after she arrived at the David H. Koch Theatre at the Lincoln Center in New York, she turned around and left again.

It was announced from the stage that the actress - who is a vice chair for the Board of Directors - had to pull out of the event because of a "sudden devastating family situation".

At the time, a spokesperson for the Hollywood star declined to comment on the situation.