The United Nations have elected their first female tech agency secretary-general.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin has been named the head of the International Telecoms Union, which is the central tech agency within the body and the oldest agency within the UN.

The ITU - which was founded in 1865 to manage the first global telegraph networks - has a vital role in enabling the usage of satellites, radio and the internet.

Doreen beat out her next rival Rashid Ismailov after securing 139 votes to his 25 to take over from Houlin Zhao, who has been in the job since 2014, on New Years’ Day next year.

After her victory, she said: "Whether it's today's children or our children's children, we need to provide them with a strong and stable foundation for growth.

"The world is facing significant challenges - escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet."

Doreen - whose main opponent called for regulation of the internet - believes the agency she will lead can solve many of the world’s issues and was supported in her bid by US President Joe Biden, who believed she possesses the "integrity, experience, and vision necessary to transform the digital landscape".

"She understands the importance of connecting every school to the internet and making sure every student can access virtual learning, providing women and girls the digital tools they need to succeed, and extending the benefits of online health and educational resources."