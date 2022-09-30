Kaia Gerber chooses her clothes to match her make-up.

The 21-year-old model wants her cosmetics and outfits to complement one another so if there's a particular beauty look she's keen to try, she'll "tone down" her wardrobe to avoid detracting attention from her face.

She said: "If there's a makeup look that I really want to do, then that'll go first and then [I'll] pick an outfit that goes with that.

“Usually, that means I tone down what I'm wearing. It depends on what is more inspiring to me at the moment, but I definitely try to make [everything] work harmoniously.”

Kaia is ready to embrace the changing of the season when it comes to the shades and tones she chooses for her make-up over the coming months.

She explained to America's InStyle magazine: “I love a fall colour palette and those warmer tones. There's this brown-gold color that's really beautiful.

"I don't wear a ton of make-up, but I definitely feel like in the winter I do a red lip or a darker eye. I like to play around with things, especially depending on where I am...

"I love a red [lip] for the fall. I like to do a red with very little [other make-up] on — I think it can be really beautiful to just have a red lip."

While have people tended to emphasise their eye make-up in recent times because of mask wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaia - who is a beauty ambassador for YSL and the face of their new The Bold Lipstick - thinks it is time to focus on their mouths.

She said: “We've all gotten very good at doing our eyes over the pandemic and now it's time to give our lips attention.

“I've always been very into lipstick, but I'm not good at keeping it on. That's why The Bold is good for me because it has movement and is foolproof.”