Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh were reportedly fascinated by the legend of Bigfoot.

The late monarch and her husband are said to have become intrigued by the stories of the beast also known as Sasquatch - said to be a species of mythical ape-men running wild across America - and even met a man who claimed to have been kidnapped by four of the beasts.

Actor Brian Blessed made the revelation about the royals' Bigfoot obsession, claiming the couple met trapper Albert Ostman on a trip to Vancouver, Canada and he told them all about his experiences. According to the Daily Star, Brian said: "It’s the most brilliant account of Sasquatch I’ve ever heard.

"Just outside Venezuela he wanted to go on a holiday and go fishing. He was an experienced traveller and explorer in his tent, had a rifle. He wasn’t looking for any Bigfoots. He was fishing.

"He describes being kidnapped. He describes four of them, being taken away, it’s so real. Scientists examined him.

"They couldn’t find anything wrong with him. He didn’t like to repeat this story. But he told the Queen the whole story and she believed him implicitly."

Brian claimed he spoke to Prince Philip about Bigfoot while working with him on a project for his Duke Of Edinburgh Award scheme. He said of his exchange with the Duke: "Oh yes, he said it’s true. It does exist. I told them that they’re everywhere."

The 'Flash Gordon' star added that he's even seen Bigfoot himself during a trip to Mongolia - claiming to have spotted nine "hairy men" while climbing mountains there.