Selena Gomez has slammed the "vile and disgusting" abuse her fans have spread online.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress has spoken out after Hailey Bieber criticised the star's supporters earlier this week over their social media attacks because of her marriage to the former Disney star's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and urged them to use "kind words" instead.

Speaking in a TikTok Live video, Selena said: "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen.

"All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it.

"If you support Rare. I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is -- words matter. Truly matter."

The 30-year-old star insisted the hateful speech wasn't coming from her and urged her fans to follow her lead.

She added: "So, it ain't comin' from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. And I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day."

During her interview on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Hailey admitted she had been in a "really dark" place thanks to the endless abuse she'd received online and even thought about "it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore."

But the model has overcome the situation by focusing on her own life and marriage.

She said: "They've never ruined anything for me. They're not ruining my life, they're not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing. You're actually not taking anything away from me. So that's what I keep stepping forward with."

The 25-year-old beauty finds the backlash particularly frustrating because there is no issue with her and Selena and they have spoken since she married the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker in 2018.

She said: "That's why I'm like, it's all respect. It's all love. That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."

But Hailey admitted neither she nor Justin had asked Selena to address the online vitriol with her fans.

She added: "What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there's something she knows about, like, it wouldn't fix anything."