Charithra Chandra's "almost" enjoys getting ready more than going out.

The 'Bridgerton' actress believes taking care of her appearance is an important self-care ritual and she's happy to take her time on her beauty and make-up regimes because they make her feel good.

She said: "It’s the ritual of a beauty regime that is the self-care element for me. I almost enjoy getting ready for a night out more than the night out itself. Women especially can get criticised for any act that seems ‘self-indulgent’ so I like to push back on that. Yes, I will spend 20 minutes gua sha-ing my face if I want to, because it makes me feel good!"

Charithra looks to her South Asian heritage for some of her favourite beauty rituals and habits.

Asked if she incorporates South Asian rituals into her routine, she told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I try to! The obvious and most consistent one is oiling my hair with coconut oil. I'm also an eyeliner girl so a kohl pencil is a must.

"I also think that a key component of South Asian beauty rituals is simplicity – keep it easy, don’t over-complicate skincare – and I definitely do that as much as possible. It’s interesting to see the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic become popular over the last couple of years because to me, that’s very much the Desi beauty aesthetic (plus some eyeliner, of course)."

The 25-year-old actress feels at her "most beautiful" when she opts for "traditional Indian" outfits.

She said: ""I think I feel most beautiful when I’m wearing traditional Indian outfits like a sari or lehenga.

"I love wearing bindhis – in Tamil we call them pottu. I think they really suit me; I definitely look better with a bindhi than without.

"Also these days I only wear traditional Indian wear for happy, special occasions like a festival or wedding so I always associate it with happy memories – and doesn’t everyone feel more beautiful when they’re happy?"