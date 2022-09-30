'Mario Kart Tour' is finally getting Battle Mode.

Nintendo's new update will bring the GBA Battle Course 1 and GCN Cookie Land from October 4.

What's more, there is also a wardrobe update, with the addition of the Green Racing Suit.

This is on top of the new Spotlight Shop, an easier way to access customisable content.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 'Mario Kart Tour' has made an estimated $293 million globally, making it Nintendo's second highest-grossing game of all time.

Trusted analytics firm Sensor Tower collated data from both the App Store and Google Play store.

The earnings include monthly subscriptions for the Gold Pass, priced at $4.99.

Nintendo's hottest title is 'Fire Emblem Heroes', which is said to have made around the $1 billion mark.

'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' made around $287 million, and the soon-to-be axed 'Dragalia Lost' $168 million

'Super Mario Run' ($88,100,000) and 'Dr. Mario World' ($13,900,000) also made it into the top 6.