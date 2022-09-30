Ed Sheeran releases Pokemon song Celestial

Ed Sheeran has released his 'Celestial' single from 'Pokémon'

Accompanied with a music video that sees the 'Shape of You' hitmaker interact with Pikachu, Squirtle, Machamp and Snorlax, the song is set to feature in the hotly anticipated 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Violet' games, which will be available from November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.

Announcing the single alongside his new Squirtle tattoo, Ed said: “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a new tattoo."

The 'Perfect' hitmaker - who played a show for 'Pokémon Go' last year - recalled his obsession with the Pokémon trading card game, the anime show, and Game Boy games as a kid.

And Ed still plays the latter on his old Game Boy Colour when he's on tour.

The 31-year-old star said: “I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7.

“Then the TV show was on TV so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.”

He added: “After this me and my brother shared a Game Boy and Pokémon Blue. I got a Game Boy Colour with Pokémon Yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement. Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same Game Boy Colour and still I play Pokémon Silver on long-haul flights. I really really love it.”

