Mario Kart Tour

Published
2022/09/30 14:40 (BST)

'Mario Kart Tour' is finally getting Battle Mode.

Nintendo's new update will bring the GBA Battle Course 1 and GCN Cookie Land from October 4.

What's more, there is also a wardrobe update, with the addition of the Green Racing Suit.

This is on top of the new Spotlight Shop, an easier way to access customisable content.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 'Mario Kart Tour' has made an estimated $293 million globally, making it Nintendo's second highest-grossing game of all time.

Trusted analytics firm Sensor Tower collated data from both the App Store and Google Play store.

The earnings include monthly subscriptions for the Gold Pass, priced at $4.99.

Nintendo's hottest title is 'Fire Emblem Heroes', which is said to have made around the $1 billion mark.

'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' made around $287 million, and the soon-to-be axed 'Dragalia Lost' $168 million

'Super Mario Run' ($88,100,000) and 'Dr. Mario World' ($13,900,000) also made it into the top 6.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kathryn Hahn says Elizabeth Olsen was ' very patient' while peeing filming WandaVision
George Clooney 'couldn't be more proud' of wife Amal's human rights work
Kesha suffers vocal cord haemorrhage after Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Candace Cameron Bure 'happier' after sex

Recommended