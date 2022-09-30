George Clooney "couldn't be more proud" of his wife Amal's work as a human rights lawyer.

The couple attended their inaugural Albie Awards - which they organised through their Clooney Foundation for Justice - in New York on Thursday night (29.09.22) to highlight defenders of justice who put themselves at risk - and George took the opportunity to praise his wife for her contribution.

Speaking at the event, he told People.com: "This is an exciting one because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of — all over the world, Myanmar ...

"My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them - her [Amal's] mother's a journalist. So it's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]. So, for me, it's just - I couldn't be more proud of my wife."

The awards are named after Justice Albie Sachs - a leading human rights campaigner who was a key figure South Africa's struggles against apartheid and was appointed a judge in the country's first Constitutional Court by Nelson Mandela.

Albie was given a lifetime achievement award during the ceremony in the Big Apple on Thursday night (29.09.22).

Other prizes went to Dr. Josephine Kulea of Kenya's Samburu Girls Foundation who was handed the Justice for Women honour while Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was given the Justice For Journalists award.

iAct — an organisation that aids survivors of genocide — was given the Justice For Survivors award and Belarusian human rights group Viasna was given the Justice For Democracy Defenders trophy.

The Clooneys attended the bash alongside stars including Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa,Julia Roberts and Bruce Springsteen.