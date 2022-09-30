Kesha suffered a vocal cord haemorrhage while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show on Tuesday (27.09.22).

The ‘Tik Tok’ hitmaker injured her pipes while singing loudly during a "wardrobe malfunction" in the middle her performance at the concert in Los Angeles to honour late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor who died aged 50 back in March.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday (29.09.22), the 35-year-old pop star explained: "So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t**ties falling out by singing rly [really]. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f**king moment bc. This was quite a moment."

Before singing a David Bowie number with Chevy Metal at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening (27.09.2022), Kesha shared how “special” she felt to be on stage at the event honouring the late musician.

She told the crowd: "I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us. To some, he was a f******g hero. He was a f*****g icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you're going to live with us for f*****g ever and ever."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl - who performed alongside other acts at the show, such as Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Travis Barker - praised his bandmate and good friend for how he “reached out and stayed close” to important people in life

The 53-year-old rocker told the audience: "One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, 'Man, I talked to Taylor, like, every day’. And I realised I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every f*****g day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now."