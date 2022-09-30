Chris Hemsworth is developing new television shows for Disney Plus with his new production company.

The ‘Thor’ star has launched Wild State in collaboration with producer Ben Grayson, 40, and they are already working on new projects with National Geographic, which both enthused about being “lifelong fans of”.

In a joint statement with Ben, the 39-year-old actor said: “As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney Plus platform.”

“Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo.”

National Geographic bosses called the pair “exceptional partners” to be collaborating with.

Tom McDonald, the broadcaster’s executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Programming said: “Chris and Ben have been exceptional partners to work with, dedicated to creating and producing the most gripping unscripted programming. We’re thrilled to be entering into this long-term partnership with Wild State and can’t wait to build the next generation of blockbuster factual content with them.”Chris - who has 10-year-old daughter and eight-year-old fraternal twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky, 46, - is starring in the upcoming Disney Plus Original Series, ‘Limitless’ later this year, created by Darren Aronofsky.

In the six-part-series, which was announced in 2020, will see 'The Snow White and the Huntsman' star battle against "one extreme after another".

Chris said: "It was one extreme after another — a series of scientific experiments where I was the guinea pig. I was just in awe of the individuals I was working with who did this day to day. But also, I gained a beautiful understanding and appreciation for how incredible the human body and mind is, and what potential we all have."