Catherine, Princess of Wales has admitted she always has a giggle when she looks back at her engagement pictures.

The royal - who is also Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge - got engaged to William, Prince of Wales back in 2010 after almost a decade of dating since meeting at university in Scotland - and she has now revealed the couple "always laugh" when they look back at pictures from their engagement announcement.

Catherine made the revelation during a trip to Wales, and a video posted online shows her spotting one of the old snaps being held by someone in the crowd and she says: "Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?"

She then added: "[We] always laugh about this ... You know we've been married for 11 years. And we've been together double that, so it's extraordinary."

Catherine then went on to reveal her three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, also enjoy looking at old pictures of their parents.

She added: "Our children look back at photos and are like 'Mummy you look so young'."

The visit to Anglesey, Wales was the couple's first official engagement since the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8 and the subsequent confirmation from King Charles that they would become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Catherine said of the special trip: "It's nice coming back to Wales because it's where we lived and had our family. It's been a really special day."

The couple previously lived in Anglesey while William was training to become a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue team.