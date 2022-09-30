Amazon has raised hourly wages by $1 for their US workers.

The e-retail giant increased hourly rates in time for the upcoming holiday season and can expect to earn between $16 and $26, depending on their role and location.

The company - which was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos - say this is part of a $1 billion investment and a $10 billion investment in overall staff perks for 2022, a small portion of their estimated $1.301 trillion worth.

In April 2021, Amazon apologised to their workers after they came under fire by lawmakers for not being “progressive workplace” because of making some of their frontline staff pee in bottles.

They wrote on Twitter: "The tweet was incorrect. It did not contemplate our large driver population and instead wrongly focused only on our fulfillment centers"

The confession came after Congressman Mark Pocan, a Democrat representing a district in Wisconsin tweeted: “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a progressive when you union-bust and make workers urinate in bottles,” referencing two proven issues experienced in warehouses and on delivery routes.

In response, their official Twitter account responded, writing:"You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."

Their apology continued: "We know that drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms because of traffic or sometimes rural routes, and this has been especially the case during COVID when many public restrooms have been closed. Regardless of the fact that this is industry-wide, we would like to solve it. We don't yet know how, but will look for solutions."

Recently, Amazon experienced a malfunction with their software that reportedly overegged bonus payments included in promotion offers. In a company-wide email, the head office requested that managers inform their affected workforce, which is believed to have impacted roughly 40 per cent of employees.

They also added the Anytime Pay benefit, which permits workers to claim up to 70 per cent of their earned salary at any time without a fee, regardless of the reason.