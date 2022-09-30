Steve Wright told his fans he wanted to say "thank you to you for listening from the bottom of my heart" as he signed off his BBC Radio 2 show for the final time on Friday afternoon (30.09.22).

The 68-year-old broadcasting legend's slot, 'Steve Wright in the Afternoon'', came to an end on Friday after 23 years, and he admitted that he didn't quite have the words to express just how grateful he was to everyone who had tuned over the past two decades, as he also paid tribute to his team and the producers who had given him the opportunity.

Steve said on air: "I want to say thank you again to anybody who has ever been involved with this programme, guests, celebrities, stars, authors, politicians, experts, they've all come to Studio 6B and been brilliant.

"Most of all I want to say thank you to you for listening from the bottom of my heart. If you've listened at any time over the past 23 years me and the team don't really quite know how to thank you enough. It goes without saying that I love you and it goes without saying that we've shared a few tears over the past few weeks.

"Let me just do a few personals if I may, to great friends and mentors ... thanks to Jim Moir, legendary TV man and former controller of Radio 2 who gave me the gig on Radio 2 and let me get on with it with the phrase, 'Whatever you do Wrighty don't frighten the horses.' And Paul Rodgers, genius radio producer who was my first producer at Radio 2; an inspired producer, a creative force, a great mate and an excellent wine expert."

Steve - who is being replaced on BBC Radio 2 by former BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills - assured his millions of listeners that he would still be on air on his 'Sunday Love Songs' programme and would have his 'Serious Jockin' podcast available from November as well as other projects in the pipeline.

He added: "Can I just say that I'm not retiring from radio. I'll be all over the Radio 2 app in the coming months making documentaries and Christmas specials. I'm so glad today was a celebration of the success of the programme and

"I'm going to see you Sunday and every Sunday for Love Songs and for all the many other programmes in the coming weeks and months. On behalf of the team this has been Steve Wright in the Afternoon."

He also thanked the other DJs and commercial radio stations who had wished him well as his iconic show ended.

He said: "Big up and thank you to all the other people on other radio stations, BBC and commercial. We've still got a great radio industry going on. And a little cheeky tribute I saw today, one radio station had put my name on a bridge, so thank you."