Alex Rodriguez thinks he's good "husband material".

The 47-year-old former baseball star was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez, and despite their split, Alex feels he will become a good husband one day.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Alex shared: "When I was 15 years old, I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country, and at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez.

"And then somewhere along the way at 24, I get a $252 million contract, and probably in Texas I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod."

The sports icon admits he was "probably not the best" partner during his 20s and 30s.

But he now feels like a changed man, after having "a lot of therapy".

Alex - who has Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - told CNN: "I think I’m gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father."

Alex was in a high-profile relationship with Jennifer, 53, between 2017 and 2021. But the celebrity duo ended their engagement in April last year, and they announced their break-up via a joint statement.

They said at the time: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Jennifer subsequently rekindled her romance with Hollywood star Ben Affleck and the loved-up couple tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Despite this, a source recently claimed that Alex remains a firm supporter of his former fiancee.

The insider explained: "He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with."